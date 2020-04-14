TOPPENISH, Wash. — Toppenish police are looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting at a convenience store in March.
Police recently obtained an arrest warrant for Josue Pineda, 27, of Toppenish on two charges of first-degree assault and a single drive-by shooting charge at the General Store, 501 W. First Ave., March 3.
Two men told Toppenish police they left the store around 9:30 p.m. when a man shot at them, according to a probable cause affidavit. Nobody was hit in the shooting, the affidavit said.
Surveillance video from the store showed a man getting out of a green Honda Accord before firing at the men, and then getting back in the car, according to the affidavit.
Pineda was identified as the shooter through a tip to Yakima County Crime Stoppers after his photo was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and on the Crime Stoppers' website, the affidavit said.
One of Pineda’s associates told police that on the day of the shooting, Pineda said someone had threatened him but he did not say who, the affidavit said.
Pineda was further linked to the incident when the authorities found the Accord was registered to a family member, the affidavit said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.