A Toppenish man will go to federal prison for brutally kicking another man during a fight at a motel.
A U.S. District Court jury had earlier found Bruce Warren Sampson Jr., 38, guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury following the October 2019 attack.
U.S District Court Judge Sal Mendoza Jr. sentenced Sampson to 70 months in prison Tuesday, along with three years of court supervision after his release.
Sampson was tried in federal court because he is a Yakama Nation citizen and the fight occurred on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation.
Sampson and the victim were in Sampson’s motel room in Toppenish drinking and playing cards when a fight started. While prosecutors said the victim was partly responsible for the start of the fight, they said Sampson’s response was excessive.
Prosecutors said Sampson beat and kicked the man in the head and chest, breaking eight ribs, one of his eye sockets and causing bleeding in his brain. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, and he still struggles with the emotional effects of his injuries, court documents said.
The dangerous weapon charge relates to Sampson wearing Nike shoes when he kicked the man.
Sampson, prosecutors said, has shown no remorse for the crime and has a history of domestic violence and assault.