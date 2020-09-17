A 29-year-old Toppenish man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday for shooting another man in May 2017.
As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Raymond Zack Guerrero-Garcia pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court July 7 to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon on an Indian reservation. In addition to 10 years in prison, Judge Lonny Suko also ordered Guerrero-Garcia to serve five years of court supervision when he is released from prison.
Guerrero-Garcia’s case was heard in federal court because he is a Yakama Nation citizen and the shooting occurred on the Lower Valley reservation.
The victim told authorities he had stolen drugs and damaged Guerrero-Garcia’s car in January 2017, but believed that he had been forgiven, according to court documents. In May 2017, when Guerrero-Garcia’s mother died, the victim went to Guerrero-Garcia’s Fraley Cutoff Road home to offer his condolences, the documents said.
Guerrero-Garcia then pointed a gun at the victim’s head, said “I have been waiting for this day,” and shot him once in each leg, court documents said. Guerrero-Garcia then took a stereo and other items from the victim’s car before allowing him to leave to get help, according to the documents.