YAKIMA, Wash. — A Toppenish man who led police on a 40-mile high-speed chase from Toppenish to Tampico will spend 60 days in jail.
Originally charged with reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and eluding, Roy A. Sandoval pleaded guilty to eluding Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court. Eluding is a felony offense, while the other charges were gross misdemeanors.
Sandoval was facing as much as 90 days in jail on the eluding charge, based on his prior criminal history that includes a conviction for taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Sandoval, 44, was arrested after the April 7 chase that only ended when he ran out of gas, according to court documents.
The chase began when a Toppenish police officer tried to pull Sandoval over when he clocked him at 48 mph in a 25-mph zone on Buena Way near North Track Road around 9:05 p.m., according to court documents. Sandoval then drove on North Track Road, pulling behind some houses, but then got back on the road and sped off, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, the affidavit said.
The chase went through Wapato and Parker before Sandoval got on Interstate 82, getting off in Union Gap and leading officers down Ahtanum Road before finally running out of gas in the 2100 block of Ahtanum Road North Fork, court documents said.
Officers from various agencies assisted in the chase, and arrested Sandoval in a felony traffic stop. Sandoval’s 37-year-old brother and 12-year-old nephew were in the car, along with an open case of Corona beer, court documents said.
Sandoval failed field sobriety tests and a breath test conducted by the Washington State Patrol found Sandoval’s blood-alcohol level was 0.086, barely above the state’s standard for intoxication, court documents said.