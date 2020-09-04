A 22-year-old Toppenish man faces possible assault and attempted murder charges in a beating that left another man in critical condition.
The suspect made a preliminary appearance Friday in Yakima County Superior Court.
The beating occurred early Thursday morning at the intersection of South Toppenish and West Second avenues.
The victim, a 23-year-old Toppenish man, was hit with a baseball bat more than 30 times, according to a probable cause affidavit by Toppenish police.
He was taken to a local hospital and transferred in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Police were able to view the beating and identify the suspect from videos captured by surveillance cameras at nearby businesses, the affidavit said.
In one video, the victim is chased down and struck several times by a baseball-bat wielding assailant.
The suspect continued to hit the victim after he collapsed in the street. Two other men – one holding a metal rod and another on a bicycle – were present but didn’t intervene, the affidavit said.
The suspect left and a woman approached the victim in the street. She then walked a block to the police department and reported the assault, the affidavit said.
But the suspect returned and struck the victim four more times with the bat. Another video showed the suspect leaving the bat in a nearby garbage can.
The suspect told police that the victim’s stepfather wanted him roughed up for stealing from his mother, the affidavit said.
After viewing the video, the affidavit said, a witness identified one of the other two men at the scene as the victim’s stepfather.
The baseball bat was recovered in a trash can in a nearby alley and the suspect was arrested Thursday without incident, the affidavit said.
The suspect told police that he blacked out and only remembered striking the victim three or four times.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify criminal suspects until they have been charged.