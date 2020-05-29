Prosecutors charged a 26-year-old Toppenish man with eluding, resisting arrest and harming a police dog following a high-speed chase through the Toppenish and Harrah areas.
Raymond Allen Buffalo Keys was also charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission, driving with a suspended license and hit and run.
Authorities say Keys led Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police on a high-speed chase May 21. A sheriff’s deputy spotted Keys driving a Honda Element that was reported stolen from a McDonald Road home around 10:20 a.m.
Keys sped off when the deputy tried to stop him and led deputies and tribal police on a chase through Toppenish with speeds reaching 75 mph, according to court documents.
The pursuit ended when a deputy forced the SUV off the road into a hopyard in Harrah, according to court documents.
Keys tried to run but was bitten by Zuza, a sheriff’s police dog, and tackled by Deputy Nick Ward, Zuza’s handler, court documents said. Keys threw punches at the dog and struggled as deputies placed him under arrest.
Zuza was not injured in the fight, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said earlier.
Court records show that Keys pleaded guilty May 14 to possessing a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree malicious mischief in Skamania County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with 331 days suspended and credit for time served for the remainder, court documents said.
Keys is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.