YAKIMA, Wash. — A 43-year-old Toppenish man was arrested Tuesday after Toppenish police say he led them on a high-speed chase that ended when he ran out of gas in Union Gap.
The chase began around 9:05 p.m. when a Toppenish officer spotted Roy A. Sandoval doing 48 mph in a 25-mph zone on Buena Way near North Track Road in Toppenish, according to a probable cause affidavit. When the officer tried to stop Sandoval, he turned on North Track Road, driving at 35 mph, the affidavit said.
At one point, Sandoval turned off the road in the 11000 block and pulled behind some houses, but then sped off on North Track Road at speeds reaching more than 100 mph, the affidavit said.
The chase went through Wapato and Parker, where Sandoval got on Interstate 82, getting off in Union Gap and leading officers on a chase through residential areas before running out of gas in the 2100 block of West Ahtanum Road, the affidavit said.
Sandoval was arrested after officers from various agencies performed a felony traffic stop. Officers found Sandoval’s 37-year-old brother and 12-year-old nephew in the car and an open case of Corona beer behind the driver’s seat, the affidavit said.
Sandoval failed a field sobriety test and the Washington State Patrol said a breath test showed his blood-alcohol level at 0.086, slightly above the state standard for intoxication, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of eluding, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson ordered held in lieu of $5,000 bail during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday.