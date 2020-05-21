A 38-year-old Toppenish man charged with injuring a man in a drive-by shooting in April has pleaded not guilty.
Rodolfo “Rudy” Tijerina, 38, of Toppenish was arraigned Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court on first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession charges. He was arrested May 5 on a $100,000 warrant.
He is accused of shooting a 50-year-old Toppenish man who had a fight with a friend of Tijerina’s, according to court documents. The man had confronted the woman around 9:30 p.m. April 16 about money she owed him, and he punched her in the face when she said she didn’t have it, the affidavit said.
Tijerina pulled up to the man while he was in the 10 block of North Elm Street shortly afterward and fired a single shot at him, saying it was in retaliation for what happened to the woman, the affidavit said. The bullet went through the man’s wrist and his chest.
After he was shot, the man ran to a nearby house and was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, the affidavit said.
Tijerina has prior convictions for drug possession, eluding, second-degree robbery and second-degree theft, according to court documents.