A 23-year-old Toppenish man accused of stabbing his roommate made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
He faces first-degree assault-domestic violence charges.
Police responded to the call at about 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South J Street in Toppenish, where the suspect was found giving aid to a 29-year-old man with stab wounds to his lower back, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim suffered two deep stab wounds that punctured his kidney and colon, the affidavit said.
The suspect told police he had gotten into a fight with his roommate but didn’t know how he was stabbed. The suspect said he punched his roommate in the face after his roommate disrespected another friend.
The suspect told police they fought again in his roommate's bedroom. He said his roommate was bleeding when they separated, the suspect told police.
The stabbed roommate — who underwent surgery — told police he was playing a video game when he suddenly found himself in a tussle with the suspect, and that he was bleeding when they broke apart, the affidavit said.
Police searched their residence and found blood in the victim’s bedroom and a knife with blood on it under a chair in the living room, the affidavit said.