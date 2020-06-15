A 23-year-old Toppenish man accused of stabbing another man was charged with first-degree assault Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Richard Humberto Torres is accused of stabbing his 29-year-old roommate twice in the back, according to a probable cause affidavit by Toppenish police.
The man suffered a punctured kidney and colon and underwent surgery, the affidavit said.
The stabbing occurred in the 100 block of South J Street in Toppenish. Responding police found Torres giving aid to the stabbed man, the affidavit said.
The man told police he was playing a video game and he suddenly he found himself a tussle with Torres. When they broke, he said he was bleeding. He told police he didn’t know why Torres would stab him, the affidavit said.
Torres told police he and his roommate fought, but that he didn’t know how his roommate was stabbed.
Police found a blood trail leading from the man’s bedroom to the street where Torres was assisting him. Police also found a bloody knife under a chair in the living room, the affidavit said.