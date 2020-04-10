A 31-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly holding his girlfriend hostage inside a home in Toppenish.
Officers responded to a home at 213 N. E St. Friday morning after a report of domestic violence, according to a news release from the Toppenish Police Department.
Officers said that on arrival they were told a man armed with a rifle was holding his girlfriend in a bedroom.
After calling in backup from three other agencies, officers sent a team into the home, according to the news release, and the man left the bedroom and was taken into custody without incident.
Police said they found a rifle in a shed on the property. The man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary and harassment.