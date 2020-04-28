A 1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at a South 72nd Avenue apartment Monday morning has died, Yakima police said.
The boy died around 10 p.m. Monday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, police Capt. Jay Seely said. An autopsy is being performed by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Seely said.
Police were called to the apartment in the 1200 block of South 72nd Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Monday for an injured child. Officers found the mother’s boyfriend performing CPR on the boy, and found the boy was not breathing and was cold to the touch, Seely said.
The only other people in the apartment were the child's mother and her boyfriend, Seely said.
YPD’s Special Assault Unit is investigating the case.
This story will be updated.