Prosecutors charged a 17-year-old Tieton man with five counts of first-degree assault following a shooting Oct. 4.
Jose Gabriel Gonzalez-Martinez is being tried as an adult in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the case.
Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Martinez fired shots at a group of people who had gone to the house next to his “to deal with a family problem.”
The five said that when they arrived at the house in the 1300 block of Ashbrooks Way, Gonzalez-Martinez came out of his home and fired five or six shots at them, according to court documents.
Police found the victims’ car had been hit by a bullet. So was the bathtub in a house two blocks away, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The group drove off, but then turned around and pursued Gonzalez-Martinez, who left in the opposite direction, court documents said. Officers found both vehicles in the 100 block of North Tieton Road.
Gonzalez-Martinez was initially booked into juvenile court, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauff signed an order transferring the case to Superior Court, where Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $30,000.
Court records show that Gonzalez-Martinez was released after posting bail Monday, but is required to be under a high-degree of court supervision. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 22.
Prosecutors are also seeking firearms enhancements on each charge, which would mean an additional five years in prison for each count if Gonzalez-Martinez is convicted.