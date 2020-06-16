A Tieton man has been charged with first-degree robbery after he fought with store employees while carrying a gun as he shoplifted bullets from a Naches area hardware store.
Adrian Angel Pulido-Sereno, 20, is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Ace Hardware store on U.S. Highway 12 near Naches around 10:25 a.m. Thursday for a robbery. Store employees said Pulido-Sereno went into the store’s sporting goods section, hid two boxes of 9mm ammunition in his jacket pocket and tried to leave, according to court documents.
When store employees confronted him, Pulido-Sereno tried to run and got into a fight with the workers, court documents said. During that scuffle, a pistol fell out of Pulido-Sereno's pants pocket and a customer removed the gun’s magazine and locked the slide back.
In seeking to have him held on bail, prosecutors noted that Pulido-Sereno had prior juvenile convictions for second-degree unlawful firearms possession, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, taking a motor vehicle without permission and eluding police.
He was also on pretrial release from Yakima County District Court on a first-degree charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license at the time of his arrest, according to court documents.
He is scheduled to be arraigned June 26.