A 20-year-old Tieton man was arrested after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say he tried to steal bullets from a hardware store while carrying a gun and fought with store employees Thursday.
Deputies were called to the Ace Hardware store, 9941 U.S. Highway 12, at 10:25 a.m. for a robbery. A man went into the store’s sporting goods section and hid two boxes of 9mm ammunition in his jacket pocket and tried to walk out of the store, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Store employees confronted the man, who tried to flee and fought with the employees, the affidavit said. During the fight, a handgun fell out of the man’s front right pants pocket, the affidavit said.
A shopper at the store picked up the pistol and secured it, removing the magazine and locking back the slide, the affidavit said. Deputies said the gun’s serial numbers appeared to have been altered and scratched off the surface, the affidavit said.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery. During a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Friday, Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $50,000.
“I am concerned about the nature of the crime,” Bartheld said. “He is not eligible to even have a firearm in his possession and he went into this retail establishment while armed with a firearm with the specific intent to steal ammunition for that firearm, and then tried to fight his way out of the store when he was confronted. The fact that he was armed with a firearm is very troublesome.”
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said the suspect was on pretrial release in Yakima County District Court on charges of first-degree driving with a suspended or revoked license at the time of his arrest, and that he had prior juvenile convictions for second-degree unlawful firearms possession, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, taking a motor vehicle without permission and eluding police.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp unsuccessfully sought to have bail set at $10,000, arguing that the suspect “appears to be in the grip of addiction.”