Prosecutors charged three men this week in connection with a home-invasion robbery in Terrace Heights.
Dennis Almaral, 20, of Ellensburg; Angel Julian Amador, 18, of Gresham, Ore.; and De Shawn Darnell Gray, 20, of Yakima were charged with one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary and five counts each of second-degree assault in connection with the Oct. 15 incident.
A woman told Yakima County sheriff’s deputies that four masked men with handguns entered her boyfriend’s Butterfield Road home around 10:30 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. The men held the couple’s two children and her brother at gunpoint while one of the assailants hit the woman’s boyfriend in the head with a gun and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them money, the affidavit said.
While the men were attacking her boyfriend, the woman took her 5-month-old child to a spare bedroom and called 911, the affidavit said.
After hitting the woman’s boyfriend, the suspects grabbed several bags of processed marijuana and ran from the house, the affidavit said. When deputies arrived, the woman’s boyfriend told them that the suspects were driving away.
Deputies found four people in a vehicle at the intersection of Hartford and Butterfield roads and stopped the vehicle when the driver tried to leave, the affidavit said. Deputies said one of the passengers was wearing a ski mask and two guns were in plain view.
Gray and another man ran from the vehicle, while deputies arrested Almaral and Amador. A sheriff’s police dog tracked down Gray; the fourth suspect remains at large.
The three are being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail each.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.