Three men accused of entering a home and holding guns to the heads of children while demanding money are facing possible first-degree robbery, burglary and assault charges.
They made preliminary appearances Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
On Thursday about 10:30 p.m., four armed men wearing ski masks and dark clothing entered a Terrace Heights home where a woman resides with her boyfriend and three children.
When the men entered, the woman hid in a spare room with her 5-month-old child and called 911, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy’s probable case affidavit.
The armed men held guns to the heads of the woman’s two other children and her brother. Another armed man struck her boyfriend in the head with a gun, demanding money, the affidavit said.
The men took several bags of processed marijuana and fled on foot, the affidavit said.
Deputies arrives shortly after and stopped a vehicle believed occupied by the suspects near Butterfield and Hartford roads, the affidavit said.
One man in the back seat of the vehicle was still wearing a ski mask, the affidavit said.
Two men fled from the car on foot while deputies arrested the two that remained in the vehicle. Deputies quickly located a third suspect with the help of a police dog, the affidavit said.
The fourth suspect wasn't located, the affidavit said.