Three people were killed and three were injured Tuesday night when a motorist ran a red light at high speed at the intersection of South 48th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima, according to police.
About 10:20 p.m., a 20-year-old Yakima man was driving a 1994 Ford Escort north on South 48th Avenue when he ran a red light at high speed and crashed into a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant traveling east on Nob Hill Boulevard, police said in a Facebook news release.
A 23-year-old male passenger in the Escort and a 19-year-old male passenger in the Galant were pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old female passenger of the Galant was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.
A 5-year-old girl in the Galant was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the release said.
The driver of the Galant, a 23-year-old Wapato resident, was treated for minor injuries at Yakima Valley Memorial and released, the release said.
The driver of the Escort was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial with significant injuries. Police said intoxicants and speed were factors in the crash and charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault are being recommended, the release said.
The names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification, the release said.