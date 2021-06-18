Three people accused of shooting at an East Chestnut Avenue home early Friday are being held in the Yakima County jail.
Yakima police were called to the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue on a report of shots fired. Neighborhood residents said a sedan and a pickup truck were chasing each other in the area, according to a police affidavit.
Officers found several .40-caliber shell casings in the street and 11 bullet holes in a home where three people were inside, the affidavit said. No one was injured.
Police also found security camera footage that showed muzzle flashes coming from the rear passenger side of the sedan, according to the affidavit.
Washington State Patrol troopers stopped a Suzuki Verona that matched the description of the sedan outside the Burger King Restaurant at 1605 E. Yakima Ave.
An 18-year-old man, whom police described as a self-identified Norteño gang member, was sitting in the right-rear passenger seat, and officers spotted a pistol stuck between the right front passenger seat and the center console, the affidavit said.
The 18-year-old is being held on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault and one count each of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $200,000 during a preliminary appearance hearing Friday.
The 23-year-old driver, also a Norteño gang member, is being held on suspicion of drive-by shooting and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. Bartheld set his bail at $30,000.
Police also booked the 17-year-old front-seat passenger into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of drive-by shooting and unlawful firearms possession.