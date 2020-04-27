Three people were arrested after a burglary near Tieton, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said.
The burglary was reported around 9 p.m. when a homeowner called 911 to say he'd interrupted a burglary in progress and saw someone running from the back of his home, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say that as they and an officer with Tieton Police Department responded, they saw a Dodge Dakota pickup speeding away from the scene and tried to catch it. The first deputy couldn't catch up, and when a second deputy saw the vehicle a little later, the driver ignored the deputy's attempt to pull it over, according to the release.
That sparked a pursuit, deputies said, which ended when the Dodge failed to make a corner on Rudd Road and rolled onto its side, trapping the occupants inside. Inside the truck, which was stolen, deputies said, were household items taken during the burglary.
Three people, identified only as two women age 18 and 19 and a man age 23, were jailed on possible charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary and eluding.