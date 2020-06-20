Three White Swan residents are accused of abducting and beating up an 18-year-old man Thursday over nude pictures exchanged with a teenage girl, Toppenish police say.
The three were to have made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday, but the hearing was postponed because they were quarantined at the Yakima County jail, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron said.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ruled that there was probable cause to hold them and set bail at $100,000, while rescheduling the hearing for Monday.
The man told Toppenish police that a 33-year-old woman came to his workplace in Toppenish around 12:30 p.m. and told him she had a gun and he needed to get in an SUV with her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The woman was accompanied by her 26-year-old boyfriend and 18-year-old son, the affidavit said, and while riding in the SUV, the woman showed the man the gun and threatened him with it.
Detectives said the dispute between the man and his assailants involved nude pictures the woman’s 16-year-old daughter and the man exchanged with each other, the affidavit said.
When they got to a place southeast of Toppenish, they got out of the SUV, and the woman’s son punched the man in the chest and stomach, while the other two would not allow the man to fight back, the affidavit said.
They left the area after a sheriff’s car drove by. When they came back later, the woman’s boyfriend punched him in the chest and stomach, the affidavit said. He blocked an attempt by the woman to hit him with her knee, at which point the woman pulled out the gun and threatened to kill him, the affidavit said.
As they drove the man back to Toppenish, the three said they would kill him if he called police.
Police arrested the three on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and harassment.