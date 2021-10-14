The third Yakima County jail inmate accused in a brutal beating that led to the death of a fellow gang member in 2018 will go on trial next week.
Attorneys will begin the process of empaneling a jury Monday in the trial of Deryk Alexander Donato, a 28-year-old gang member. Donato is charged with aggravated first-degree murder, with an option for the lesser charge of first-degree murder.
If convicted of aggravated murder, Donato would spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors say Donato and two other men, Felipe Luis Jr. and Julian Luis Gonzalez, attacked Jacob Ozuna in the upper tier of a fourth-floor gang housing unit at the jail in December 2018. Ozuna’s family members said he was attacked just after singing “Happy Birthday” to his then-6-year-old daughter over the phone.
Over the course of more than 13 minutes, as recorded on jail surveillance video, Ozuna, 36, was punched and kicked by the trio into unconsciousness before being dragged down to the unit’s lower level, his head striking each step, where the beating resumed.
Ozuna was a Norteño gang member, as well as all three of his attackers. Prosecutors say Ozuna was targeted because he violated gang rules by killing a fellow gang member without authorization.
At the time of his death, Ozuna was awaiting trial on a murder charge in the May 2018 killing of Dario Alvarado near Toppenish.
Donato’s trial before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught is expected to last three weeks.
Donato is the last of the three to go to trial.
In March, Gonzalez, 22, entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The plea allows Gonzalez to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
Jurors in June found Luis, 22, guilty of first-degree manslaughter, rejecting murder charges, and he was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.