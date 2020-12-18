The Yakima Ice Rink is seeking the public’s help after a major break-in, a new hardship to an operation that’s been struggling during the pandemic.
Felicity Pittman, president of the Yakima Amateur Hockey Association who also helps run the rink, said someone broke into the rink at 1700 E. Beech St. on Sunday night or Monday morning. She is still finding items missing and is trying to estimate the value of what was lost.
She said tools, generators, heaters, electronic equipment, copper wire, cash registers and the propane tank off the Zamboni were stolen.
“We haven’t been able to open our doors since March, but we still have to pay the rent, the lease, the power, the glycol for the ice — operating costs are still there, so yeah, this is a blow,” she said.
Anyone with information related to the burglary is encouraged to call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.
The ice rink has set up a GoFundMe account for donations. Google “GoFundMe Yakima Ice Rink” or go to www.yakimaicerink.com.