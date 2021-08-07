A 20-year-old Cowiche man is expected to go on trial in February for a 2019 crash that killed another man.
Kendall Richard Keller is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Dylan Jay Dietrich. At a recent hearing, Keller’s trial date was set for Feb. 22, according to court documents.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash in the 700 block of North Pioneer Way around 4:10 a.m. on June 8, 2019. Deputies reported Keller, the driver of the vehicle, had an odor of intoxicants on him and watery, bloodshot eyes, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Deputies also noted that Keller's speech was slurred, and that he was “noncommittal” and did not perform field sobriety tests, the affidavit said.
Dietrich, who was found fastened by seat belt into the Dodge pickup’s front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents.
Investigators also found several beer cans in and around the vehicle, the affidavit said. A witness later told detectives that Keller and Dietrich were at a party and that Keller appeared to have been drinking, the affidavit said.
Keller’s blood samples were sent to the state crime lab, with the results coming back in February 2020 showing that Keller had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14, almost twice the legal standard for intoxication, court documents said.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the delays at the crime lab kept his office from filing charges sooner. Keller was charged in July 2020, after receiving a summons to appear in court.
He is currently free on his own recognizance while awaiting trial, and is ordered to not drive without a valid license.