Yakima police are crediting cooperation with the FBI and other agencies in finding a missing Yakima teen Monday in Nevada and arresting the man accused of taking her.
Angeles Revueleta-Burenrostro, 15, was found near Wells, Nev., around 10 p.m. after police made a traffic stop, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said. The driver of the car, 34-year-old Eric Anthony Landeros, is being held in the Elko County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
“Thank the Lord for our FBI partners helping us so quickly with this case,” Seely said. “The FBI was instrumental in this case. They used a lot of their resources and coordinated the response in Elko.”
Angeles was also in Elko, waiting for family members to bring her home. She was reported missing around 11:20 a.m. Monday, after she went to take out the garbage at her home in the 1000 block of North Second Street and did not come back, according to police.
Elko County is about 625 miles southeast of Yakima.
Police believed that Landeros was cooperating with Daniel Ovante, 36, with whom Angeles was recently found in Arizona. Ovante is believed to be in Mexico, and has a felony warrant out of Arizona for taking Angeles.
Seely said police do not think that Angeles was forcibly taken, but was communicating with Ovante.
“He’s not going to give up,” Seely said of Ovante. “We intend to fully intervene.”
Two Amber Alerts were issued Monday for Angeles, the second providing a description of Landeros and his car.
Landeros is being held in lieu of $250,000 while authorities decide who will prosecute the case. Seely said there is a possibility federal prosecutors will handle it.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he has not seen any information the case or requests to prosecute.