A 15-year-old Yakima gang member has been charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with a Sept. 14 drive-by shooting.
Yakima County prosecutors filed the firearms charges Thursday in Yakima County Juvenile Court, two days after the suspect was arrested on a warrant on the first-degree assault charge.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects who are charged in juvenile court.
The suspect, a documented Norteño gang member, is accused of shooting at a house in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue shortly before noon Sept. 14. Court records state that the shooting was in retaliation for a fight between one of the suspect’s fellow gang member and another teenage gang member at Stanton High School.
Police say that two people at the house, cousins Efren Arazia Acevedo, 33, and Isidro Acevedo, 26, chased down the car that fired at the house and opened fire at North Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue, wounding the suspect and the teen who was involved in the fight at Stanton, court documents said.
The Acevedos, who are documented gang members, were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents Sept. 19 in San Diego as they came across the border from Mexico, according to police. They are charged with attempted first-degree murder in the case.
The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in a car parked at the 7-Eleven at North 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard, according to court documents. Police said he tried to hide an AR-15-style rifle by putting his jacket over it.
Executing a search warrant, officers found the rifle, along with two 9-mm handguns in the car where the suspect was sitting.
Court records show the suspect has felony convictions for eluding, unlawful firearms possession and possessing a stolen firearm.
The suspect was to have been arraigned in juvenile court Friday, but it was postponed because his court-appointed attorney had a conflict involving another client he represents. Judge Ruth Reukauf maintained the suspect’s $120,000 bail.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Quinten Bowman said prosecutors may file amended charges in the case.
