A suspect in a gang-related drive-by shooting in Yakima has been sentenced to two months in juvenile custody.
The 15-year-old Yakima man was sentenced in Yakima County Juvenile Court after entering an Alford plea to possessing a stolen motor vehicle and underage possession of a firearm, according to court documents.
An Alford plea allows the suspect to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to convince a jury he was guilty.
Another 15-year-old suspect in the case has been charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and eluding in connection with the Feb. 24 incident.
A 17-year-old boy walking near Garfield Elementary School was shot in the lower torso around noon, according to court documents. The boy told Yakima police he was approached by a carload of people, including at least one he recognized as a Norteño gang member, the documents said.
That suspect then told someone else in the car to get out a pistol and to shoot him, the boy told detectives, court documents said.
Detectives said the boy said he was not a gang member, but associated with Sureño gang members, court documents said.
Police identified the car as one that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, court documents said. A YPD officer spotted the vehicle in the 1100 block of South Third Avenue around 2:25 p.m. and attempted to stop it, the documents said, but it sped off.
The chase ended at South Eighth and West Walnut avenues, when the car crashed into an Educational Service District 105 bus and rolled multiple times before hitting a parked vehicle on South Eighth Avenue, the affidavit said.
The 15-year-old who entered the Alford plea was a passenger in the vehicle and was wearing red clothing, a color associated with Norteño gangs, court documents said. Police also found a .380-caliber pistol in his waistband, the same caliber as used in the shooting, the affidavit said.
The other suspect was driving the vehicle, and the victim said he was the one who gave the order to shoot, court documents said. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on April 8.
Two other people were in the car, but court records do not indicate that they were arrested.