A teenage girl stabbed three people during a fight in Yakima Tuesday evening, police said.
The fight was reported a few minutes after 9 p.m. in front of a home in the 2900 block of Arlington Street, according to Yakima police Lt. Chad Stephens.
Police arrived to find two adults — ages 45 and 19 — and a 16-year-old girl suffering from stab wounds, Stephens said. All three were taken to Virginia Mason Memorial for treatment of what Stephens characterized as serious but not life threatening injuries.
A 14-year-old girl was arrested a short distance from the scene and booked into juvenile detention, Stephens said.
Yakima police is “investigating the possibility that (the fight) had to do with gangs,” Stephens said.