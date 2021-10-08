A 16-year-old Sureño gang member has been charged with second-degree assault after Yakima police say he fired a shot at someone, triggering a school lockdown Tuesday.
The boy is also charged with second-degree unlawful firearms possession in Yakima County Juvenile Court in connection the incident. The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name defendants facing charges in juvenile court.
A 23-year-old man told police he was riding his scooter east in the 2400 block of Englewood Avenue when he passed two teens walking east who started yelling gang taunts at him, according to court documents.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said the man was also associated with a gang, as were the other two. Court documents identified the suspect as a gang member.
The man said one of the teens pulled a gun and fired at him, court documents said, but he was able to escape unharmed.
Police also obtained surveillance video showing the incident, which appeared to have started when someone yelled a gang taunt at the pair.
The pair were found in a yard in the 2600 block of Wally Lane, and a YPD patrol dog found the pistol, a .380 caliber semiautomatic, inside a plastic bag with marijuana, court documents said.
Robertson Elementary School, which was a quarter-mile away from the shooting, went into a “secure and teach” lockdown for a half-hour because of the incident, according to a Yakima School District spokeswoman.
Police determined the 16-year-old’s companion was not involved in the shooting and released him.
The boy is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center.
