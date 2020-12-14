Yakama Nation police are investigating a Sunday shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy in Toppenish.
There is little information about the case, but the Toppenish Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office provided some details.
The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Juniper Street on the west side of town, according to the sheriff’s office.
The boy went to Astria Toppenish Hospital after being shot and authorities were notified, according to the Toppenish police.
Tribal leaders didn’t immediately return calls Monday seeking information about the case. Tribal police have authority over the case because both the suspect and victim are Yakama and Toppenish is on the Yakama reservation, the sheriff’s office said.
This was one of three shootings on the reservation Sunday.
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the 600 block of Tieton Avenue in Wapato and two teen boys were hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in the 400 block of Curtis Avenue in White Swan.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Wapato homicide and the FBI is leading the investigation into the White Swan shooting.