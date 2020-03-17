YAKIMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy accused of shooting a Wapato man Sunday will be tried as an adult
During a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Juvenile Court Tuesday, the boy was “auto declined,” meaning that jurisdiction in the case automatically transferred to the county’s Superior Court because of the boy’s age and the fact that he is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.
He will make a preliminary appearance Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court, Judge Ruth Reukauf said. She set bail at $500,000.
Responding to a call at a home in the 1300 block of North Track Road, near Renegade Raceway, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police found a man in his mid-50s dead on the floor in a pool of blood, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An autopsy on the man found he died from a single gunshot to the chest, said Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, Slight said.
Detectives said the man had been going between his home and a nearby property, where an archery club was holding a contest and campout Saturday night. Witnesses said the victim came over and drank alcohol with people in the archery group, including the suspect, the affidavit said.
Detectives linked the suspect to the killing through the footprints his boots left in the suspect’s blood.
According to court documents, the suspect went with the victim to his house to smoke marijuana and an argument began, with the suspect accusing him of “disrespecting his family” that escalated into a fight. After shooting the victim with a rifle concealed in his pants leg, the suspect then ransacked the victim’s house, taking an ATV and a jar of marijuana, the affidavit and prosecutors said.
The killing is the eighth in Yakima County this year.