U.S. postal inspectors are trying to determine how a suspicious package made its way inside the Yakima post office on West Washington Avenue Monday night.
Employees at the 205 W. Washington Ave. post office noticed the parcel between 8 and 9 p.m. Monday, according to John Wiegand, an inspector with the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Service. It was found in a part of the building that is not open to the public, Wiegand said.
Based on how the package looked, the building was evacuated “in an abundance of caution,” Wiegand said.
Yakima police, postal inspectors, and agents from the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the post office.
Authorities determined the package did not contain explosives, and it was removed from the building,. The situation was over at 12:45 a.m.
Wiegand said postal inspectors are trying to learn how the package got into the building. He said the incident appears to be isolated and not connected to either the community or the post office.
On April 6, a package at the William O. Douglas federal courthouse triggered a closure of parts of downtown Yakima for almost three hours until it was determined the box only contained an electronic device and not a bomb.