Yakima cousins accused of shooting two teenagers in a gang-related drive-by shooting are now facing attempted murder charges.
Efren Arazia Acevedo, 33, and Isidro Acevedo, 26, were charged Monday with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 14 shooting in downtown Yakima that wounded two teenage gang members, according to documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court.
The pair, whom police said also have gang ties, were initially charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful firearms possession in connection with the incident. The amended charging documents also include five first-degree assault charges.
Police also arrested one of the wounded teens in connection with the shooting that triggered the drive-by on North Sixth Street, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Shortly before noon Sept. 14, someone fired shots at Efren Acevedo’s home in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue, according to police. Nobody was injured, but Efren and Isidro Acevedo pursued the car in their own vehicle to North Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue, where they fired multiple shots at the car, wounding the two teens, police said.
The teens were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Efren and Isidro Acevedo were arrested in Sept. 19 by U.S. Border Patrol agents in San Diego as they were crossing back into the United States from Mexico, police said.
They are being held in lieu of $500,000 bail each, according to Yakima County jail records.
Seely said a 15-year-old was arrested in a car at a Yakima convenience store Tuesday evening on suspicion of first-degree assault and unlawful firearms possession. YPD gang unit detectives, along with agents from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, also found an AR-15-style rifle, two pistols, drugs and money in the car, Seely said.
“I’m very proud of our gang detective and partners with AFT and HSI with combatting violent crime,” Seely said.
The teen was to have made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Juvenile Court Wednesday.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects before they are formally charged, nor does it name juvenile suspects unless they are being tried as adults.
