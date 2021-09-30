Two men accused of wounding two teenage gang members in a drive-by shooting in downtown Yakima are being held on $500,000 bail each.
Efren, 33, and Isidro Acevedo, 26, were returned to Yakima from San Diego on Wednesday by Yakima police gang unit detectives and a Homeland Security Investigations agent. The pair, wanted for a Sept. 14 shooting that left two teenage gang members wounded, were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents Sept. 19 when they reentered the country from Mexico, according to Yakima police.
They are charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful firearms possession in connection with a drive-by shooting on North Sixth Street.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said the bail should remain in place for concerns of public safety and the fact that both men, who are cousins, went to Mexico after the shooting.
Police say the incident began when someone fired on Efren Acevedo’s home in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue shortly before noon Sept. 14. The Acevedos then pursued the car in their own vehicle, police said, firing multiple shots at it on North Sixth Street near East Lincoln Avenue.
Two teenagers, whom police said were gang members, were wounded and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Acevedos also have gang ties, Yakima police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
