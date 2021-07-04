A second suspect in the June 10 drive-by shooting in Yakima that left one person dead and another wounded was arrested Saturday by Richland Police.
A warrant was issued last week for Sergio Alejandro Perez, 27, after he was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in the incident in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue.
Oscar Hondal-Lopez, 30, was killed and wife, Patricia G. Leija, 27, was wounded in the shooting.
Richland Police were notified about 3:45 p.m. Saturday that Perez was at Howard Amon Park along the Columbia River, according to a Facebook post by the police department. Perez was taken into custody on a felony arrest warrant for the three charges and booked into the Benton County Jail, it said.
”When officers got to the area, he was observed, contacted compliant and taken into custody,” said Richland Police sergeant Hyrum Stohel.
Hyrum said Perez is expected to be returned to Yakima County, although the timing is unclear.
Perez is a documented Norteño gang member, according to court documents. He has previously been convicted of third-degree assault, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and second-degree assault with a firearms enhancement.
His arrest follows that of Rogelio Jose Sosa, 19, who was arrested and charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance for allegedly helping hide Perez’s car after the shooting, according to court documents. Sosa is also a Norteño gang member.
Hondal-Lopez and Leija were looking for a house to buy while driving through the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue around 6:25 p.m. June 10 when they were passed by a white sedan, according to Yakima police.
The white car stopped, and a front-seat passenger flashed a gang sign at the couple, who then drove off. The white car then sped up beside them and shots were fired from the passenger side, hitting Hondal-Lopez in the neck and Leija in the hip, according to police. Police said Hondal-Lopez’s car then struck a truck in the 1100 block of Cornell Avenue, and the white car drove off.
Hondal-Lopez was declared dead at the scene. Leija was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital . Neither had any gang ties and were believed to have been mistaken for others.
Police used security camera footage to identify the car that was used in the drive-by and to confirm Perez as its owner, court documents indicate. The car was found in the Cherry Avenue area. A relative of Sosa said he left the car there, asking to have it it covered and its license plates removed since police were looking for it, according to court documents.
Police suspect that Perez was the driver and two passengers were shooters. Sosa is out after posting $50,000 bail, court documents said.
Handel-Lopez is among seven people killed in Yakima this year and 15 countywide.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
Reporter Donald W. Meyers contributed to this story.