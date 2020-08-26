A 39-year-old man accused of robbing a Sunnyside woman at knifepoint in early July made a preliminary appearance Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Zacharias A. Cavasos faces a possible charge of first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon. He has a prior second-degree murder conviction.
He’s accused of taking a car from a 24-year-old woman who had given him a ride July 2, according to a Sunnyside police probable cause affidavit.
Cavasos demanded the woman give him her money while she was driving and threatened to stab her with a knife when she refused, the affidavit said.
The woman then jumped out of her 2005 Mazda 6 at the intersection of Rouse Road and Beckner Alley and Cavasos drove away with it, the affidavit said.
The woman told police she knew Cavasos as “Scrappy” and that her uncle knows his real name, the affidavit said.
Cavasos was convicted in the 2006 homicide of Miguel Rivera, who was shot to death in a basement in the 1200 block of Beckner Alley. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.