Clifton Frank Peter pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges in the killing of three people in Parker last year.
Initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in a violent crime, Peter pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in U.S. District Court in Yakima.
Along with reducing two of the murder counts, prosecutors also dropped the firearms charges as part of a plea deal, according to federal court documents.
Peter, 37, was charged in the June 1, 2020 killings of Omar Venegas-Mora, 31, his wife, 32-year-old Imelda Santillan-Guevara, and Javier Luna-Gonzalez, 63. The case was tried in federal court because Peter is a Yakama Nation citizen and the crime occurred on the Yakama Nation’s Lower Valley reservation.
Prosecutors said Peter became angry while playing a video game and attacked his mother before leaving the Yakima Street house. He was backing out of the driveway when his vehicle hit Luna-Gonzalez’s vehicle, according to court documents.
Peter got out of his vehicle and shot Luna-Gonzalez with a shotgun, killing him before driving off, the documents said. Venegas-Mora and Santillan-Guevara were driving north on Yakima Street when Peter rear-ended their car, pushing it to the side of the road and shooting them, the documents said.
Peter was arrested as he walked down the street, the documents said.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Spokane on Dec. 1.