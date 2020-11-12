A Sunnyside woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man authorities say was having an affair with her.
Kenia Jacqueline Estrada-Rochin, 28, also is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jorge Alberto Villafan, 60, according to documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court. The second-degree murder charge alleges she intended to kill him while committing first-degree assault, according to court documents.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he is also seeking firearms enhancements, which would add an additional five years to whatever sentence she receives if convicted.
Villafan, a Sunnyside resident, called his estranged wife around 4:10 p.m. Nov. 4 and told her he had been shot outside his workplace in the 900 block of Eagle Peak Road in Zillah. Deputies and Zillah police found Villafan in a pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, court documents said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities arrived, according to court documents.
Villafan’s wife, who had been separated from her husband for four years, said he had been having an affair with Estrada-Rochin, and that she had run up a $4,000 bill with U.S. Cellular in his name and took $900 from his bank account without his permission, court documents said.
Estrada-Rochin and Villafan worked at the same ranch until she left in February and he left in June, according to court documents.
Villafan, his wife told investigators, was in the process of disputing the cellphone charges at the time he was killed, a probable cause affidavit said. She also said that Villafan was being threatened after Estrada-Rochin’s husband learned of the affair.
Estrada-Rochin initially told investigators that she had been in Yakima the day of the shooting, but investigators saw handgun ammunition in her vehicle, and obtained a search warrant, court records said. She also told them someone else used her vehicle and later told her they shot Villafan, court records said.
Detectives reviewed security video from the area of the shooting showing her vehicle at the scene of the shooting, and a confidential informant said she was trying to leave the country. Investigators said it appeared she made up the other person.
She was arrested Friday and is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Villafan’s death is the 29th homicide in Yakima County this year.