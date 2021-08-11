A Sunnyside man wanted in a Yakima shooting and multiple carjackings in two states is in the hospital after a shootout with police in Medford, Oregon, police said.
Aurelio Escobar, 25, was shot by police in Jackson County, Oregon, early Wednesday morning, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Escobar, who has been charged in Yakima County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful weapons possession and drive-by shooting in connection with a shooting at Berglund Lake in Yakima, also is wanted in several armed carjackings in Oregon, Seely said.
Officers from several agencies were involved in a chase with Escobar at 5:30 a.m. in the Medford area, Seely and Medford police said. Officers attempted to spike Escobar’s tires several times before the chase ended in Medford, where Escobar and police exchanged gunfire, Medford police said in a statement.
Escobar was hit in the head and chest and was taken to Asante Regional Medical Center, where his condition was not immediately known, Medford police said.
Yakima police say Escobar went to Berglund Lake Monday afternoon where he shot a Yakima man three times and took his vehicle. Escobar then tried to carjack another driver in Wapato before stealing a car in Goldendale, Yakima police said.
He switched cars in Portland, carjacking another car there, Seely said earlier.
Escobar is a Norteño gang associate.
Police said Escobar drove to Berglund Lake in a car that was reported stolen in Sunnyside. The car’s owner told police that Escobar was his daughter’s boyfriend, and that she was missing, Seely said.
Toppenish police Capt. Dave Johnson said Escobar was a suspect in two attempted carjackings in Toppenish Monday evening.
This story is developing and will be updated.