A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the December shooting death of Richard Wayne Plumlee III.
Joshua J. Glazier was arraigned Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where his bail was maintained at $1 million for the murder charge and bail was set at $25,000 on an unrelated robbery charge.
He’s accused of shooting and killing Plumlee, 43, on Dec. 17 outside the Yakima Inn on North First Street.
Plumlee owned Plumlee Horseshoeing in Roy.
A witness told police that Plumlee, Glazier and another man, Ahmad Nolan, left a hotel room together when Glazier shot Plumlee, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
Plumlee and Glazier had argued over $10 that Glazier owed him before the shooting occurred, according to a witness cited in the affidavit.
On Jan. 30, investigators spoke to Nolan at the Yakima County jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges, the affidavit said.
Nolan told investigators that he couldn’t believe Glazier had done that and “he was so stupid” and “why didn’t he just hit him,” the affidavit said.
On April 10, Glazier was accused of stealing beer from the Rocky Mart convenience store at West Nob Hill Boulevard and South 10th Avenue.
A store clerk attempted to pursue Glazier until Glazier appeared to reach for a gun in his waistband, an affidavit said.
Four days later, on April 14, authorities secured a warrant for Glazier’s arrest on the murder charge with a $1 million bail, said Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic.
On Sunday, police spotted Glazier in the area of South Ninth Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard, Capt. Jay Seely said.
Glazier ran from police but was hit with a stun gun while attempting to climb a fence, Seely said.