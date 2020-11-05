A Yakima man is accused of robbing a North 8th Street convenience store in October.
Yakima police were called to the 8th Street Market, 315 N. Eighth St., around 5:40 p.m. Oct. 16 for a report of a robbery.
A store clerk said a man came into the store and picked up several items, including two beers and food items. When he came to the cash register, he pulled a handgun partially out of a bag and demanded money from the till, according to a police affidavit.
After getting between $100 and $200 in cash, along with lottery scratch tickets and cigarettes, the man ran from the store, heading north. Police said one of the stolen lottery tickets was taken to a nearby store to claim the $50 prize an hour later, the affidavit said.
Surveillance video from the second store showed the suspect sitting in a car, and a police officer recognized him as a documented gang member, the affidavit said. The vehicle was registered to an address where state Department of Corrections officers said the suspect lived.
Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested the suspect Oct. 20 on a warrant for violating community custody, the affidavit said, while detectives continued the investigation of the robbery. The suspect was carrying a pistol at the time of his arrest.
Detectives searched the home and found cigarette packs and beer cans that matched those that were taken from the store, and the suspect was wearing a ring and shoes that matched those seen on surveillance video of the robbery.
During the suspect’s preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn asked for $100,000 bail on top of the $115,000 total bail that had been set for the suspect in separate cases where he is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful firearms possession, drug possession and resisting arrest.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld agreed to hold off on additional bail until additional information about the suspect’s criminal record and current charges were available.