A 21-year-old Wapato man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a smoke shop in October.
Lavander Yahtin was indicted Jan. 12 in U.S. District Court and taken into custody Jan. 15, according to court and Yakima County jail documents. He is charged with robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence.
Yahtin is accused of pistol-whipping an employee of the Wolf Den’s smoke shop Oct. 29 and demanding money and tobacco, according to court documents.
Yahtin was driven away from the scene by another person, and their vehicle crashed after a short chase by police, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The status of the driver is not known at this time.
FBI agents and Yakama Nation Tribal Police investigated the case because Yahtin is a Native American citizen and the crime happened within the boundaries of the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation.
Yahtin is expected back in court Feb. 3 to challenge U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Dimke’s order that he be held in the Yakima County jail.