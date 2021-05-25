Wapato police say a 19-year-old Wapato man robbed and shot another man during a drug deal in March.
The suspect, who was arrested Monday afternoon, is being held on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and third-degree theft.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy was called to Astria Sunnyside Hospital on March 15 for a gunshot victim who said he had been shot in Wapato in the 4600 block of Track Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said he and his girlfriend had gone to a restaurant parking lot to buy marijuana, but when the men they were buying the drugs from saw his cash, they pulled out guns and demanded the money, the affidavit said.
At that point, the victim said he grabbed the suspect’s gun and during the struggle the gun went off, injuring the victim’s left hand, the affidavit said. The victim said he gave the suspect $450 and had his girlfriend drive him home to change before going to the hospital, the affidavit said.
Wapato police, who took over the investigation, said the victim’s girlfriend recognized the suspect as someone with whom she had gone to school.
At the time of his arrest, the suspect was out on pretrial release on charges of taking a motor vehicle without permission and violating a protection order, according to court documents. His pretrial assessment stated he was a documented Norteño gang member.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered him held in lieu of $100,000 bail during a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday.