A 26-year-old Mabton man accused of shooting and killing a Grandview man was ordered held on $1 million bail on Monday.
Police allege the suspect was one of two men involved in the murder of Angel A. Faz, 27, who was gunned down outside his girlfriend’s home in a mobile home park in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway near Sunnyside.
Police say Faz was shot multiple times and investigators found seven .223 caliber casings near the body when they responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, a family member supplied the name of the suspect within hours of Faz’s death. And after a series of interviews, police arrested the man Saturday.
An arraignment is scheduled Jan. 25.
The Yakima Herald-Republic does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime. Faz’s killing was the second homicide of 2021 in Yakima County.