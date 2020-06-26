A suspect in the robbery of a Yakima sandwich shop and a residential burglary in 2018 has been sentenced to prison.
Casimiro Johnny Gutierrez, 28, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and first-degree trafficking in stolen property. In return for the pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of residential burglary, possessing stolen property, unlawful firearm possession, drug possession and possessing drug paraphernalia.
The sentence, as part of the plea agreement, was in excess of the 57-75 months under state sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors did not pursue a firearms enhancement that would have added at least five years to the sentence.
Gutierrez was charged with burglarizing a home Nov. 10, 2018, selling stolen shoes and robbing the Subway at 1300 N. 40th Ave. Nov. 25, 2018.
The burglary victim told police he found his shoes being sold online through an account linked to Gutierrez.
Two weeks later, Gutierrez, authorities said, went to the sandwich shop and demanded money from a store employee at gunpoint. He left with $250, according to police.
The car he was in was stopped shortly after the robbery. Yakima police Sgt. Joe Salinas stopped the car and fired a single shot from his department-issued rifle at Gutierrez as he ran, but missed, court documents said.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic ruled that Salinas’ use of force was justified.
Gutierrez’s brother, Omar Gutierrez, who police said drove the getaway vehicle in the Subway robbery, was sentenced to 364 days in the Yakima County jail after pleading guilty to rendering criminal assistance last year.