An Outlook man wanted for shooting a woman outside Legends Casino Hotel last week was killed by Idaho law enforcement officers Wednesday, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.
Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, was shot near McCammon, Idaho, about 18 miles south of Pocatello, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
While the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said that the identity of the man who was killed has not been confirmed, Schilperoort said Yakima County deputies were told that McKenzie was the man who was shot.
McKenzie was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of the Yakama Nation-owned casino outside Toppenish Oct. 4.
McKenzie had fired at officers in Caribou County, Idaho, and was being pursued around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when Bannock County deputies joined the chase, according to a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers from several agencies pursued the vehicle through Lava Hot Springs and used spikes to deflate the tires, the release said. McKenzie continued to drive on the rims of the vehicle until it came to a stop on Highway 30 near the McCammon exit for Interstate 15, Schilperoort said.
McKenzie was shot after he got out of the vehicle and pointed a pistol at officers, Schilperoort said. Idaho State Police and Soda Springs police officers also responded, the release said.
The Southeastern Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting, the Bannock County release said.
McKenzie was charged in Yakima County Superior Court in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the casino around 12:40 a.m. Oct. 4 for a gunshot victim, and found the woman shot in the parking lot.
The woman told deputies that McKenzie had got out of a vehicle, pointed a gun at her and fired, hitting her in the stomach, and he fired a second shot while she was on the ground that grazed her head, according to court documents.
Surveillance video from the casino showed the woman as she was shot by the man, according to court documents.
Court records show McKenzie had prior convictions for felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, violating protection orders, taking a motor vehicle without permission, second-degree possession of stolen property, obstruction, intimidating a witness, and unlawful imprisonment.
