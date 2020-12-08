A Yakima gang member is being held on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance in connection with a September drive-by shooting that left a rival gang member wounded.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fourth Avenue Sept. 7 for a report of a 16-year-old Norteño gang member who was shot with a 20-gauge shotgun, according to a probable cause affidavit. Witnesses told police that they saw a car pull up with three men inside and shoot the teen before driving off.
The suspect was arrested on Oct. 27 on an unrelated firearms charge, the affidavit said, and at that time officers learned the 18-year-old Yakima man was involved in the September drive-by shooting, the affidavit said.
Detectives believed the shooting was in retaliation for three shootings that occurred at the house the suspect was staying at this summer, the affidavit said. The suspect is a member of a Sureño gang, and witnesses said that the suspect admitted being the driver in the shooting.
Police were able to locate the car, which they tied to the shooting through surveillance videos. The suspect was driving at the time, but a search failed to turn up any evidence in the car, the affidavit said.
During a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $25,000, in addition to the $15,000 bail that was set for the unlawful firearms violation. He has a prior conviction for unlawful firearms possession in Yakima County juvenile court in 2019.