Cooperation between local, federal and Mexican authorities coupled with tips from area residents led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jesus Antonio Perez, who is suspected of killing two people outside Moxee.
He’s facing two counts of aggravated first-degree murder in the killings of Miguel Martinez-Vasquez, 24, and Alyson Harris, 32. Their burned bodies were found Jan. 7 in the 5600 block of Desmarais Road, 6 miles east of Moxee.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Blaine Gibson set bail for Perez at $2 million Monday afternoon.
Perez was arrested in Jalisco, Mexico. A post on the Yakima County Sheriff’s Facebook page credited cooperation between the Mexico Federal Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force and tips to Yakima County Crime Stoppers for the arrest.
“The cooperation with any government agency is important to law enforcement,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort. “The cooperation with another country is amazing. I would bet the USMS was an integral part of the negotiations with Mexico for our benefit.”
Perez is being held in the Yakima County jail. A warrant had been issued for his arrest early this month.
Investigators learned that Perez had reserved a bus ticket to Tijuana, Mexico.
Martinez-Vasquez and Harris were last seen alive Dec. 21 around North First Street in Yakima. They were reported missing to Yakima police Dec. 30.
In a probable cause affidavit by sheriff’s deputies, a witness gave the following account:
Martinez-Vasquez and Harris were at his house on Dec. 21 and left with Perez. Perez returned a day later to borrow a gas can. Perez told a witness that he shot the pair in a field by his parents’ home.
Perez told the witness that Harris took his cellphone and wouldn’t return it, so he pulled his gun and shot Martinez-Vasquez. Perez said he then shot Harris, according to the witness. Perez told the witness he had help removing the bodies, the affidavit said.
Two people driving in the area discovered their bodies. Both had been shot and Martinez-Vasquez had stab wounds and marks associated with Sureño street gangs carved into his back, according to investigators.
Deputies found trails of blood, burned clothing, spent shells, burn barrels and evidence linking Perez’s pickup to the scene in the 80-acre orchard near his parents’ home, the affidavit said.
Perez returns to court Feb. 10.