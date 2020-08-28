UPDATE 11:45 a.m. — The suspect was found this morning, dead from what investigators say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says his body was found around 6 a.m. Friday in an orchard near where the pickup truck believed used in the shooting was found abandoned Thursday evening.
------------
UPDATE 9:15 a.m. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck believed to have been used in the shooting was found Thursday evening north of Royal City.
The truck was abandoned near Frenchman Hills Road and Road D Southwest, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Investigators were unsuccessful using dogs to track the alleged killer from the scene using dogs, according to the release.
The suspect has family in Grant, Kittitas, and Yakima counties, according to the release.
--------------
Kittitas County authorities are trying to find the man they suspect of shooting and killing a co-worker Thursday afternoon at an orchard near Vantage.
Authorities are looking for a 57-year-old man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2000 Toyota Tacoma with an agricultural license, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert that the unoccupied vehicle was found Thursday in the Royal City area.
The sheriff’s office said he was likely armed with a 40-caliber handgun. Authorities ask anyone who knows where he is call 911.
The victim was working at an orchard belonging to the Auvil Fruit Company when he was fatally shot just before 1 p.m.
A witness identified the shooter to deputies as a coworker of the victim,, according to the release.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available. The Yakima Herald-Republic does not identify suspects until charges are filed.