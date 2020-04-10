Autopsies are underway for two women who authorities say were killed at a Brownstown home Thursday.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police were called to the trailer home in the 11000 block of Branch Road near Harrah around 3:50 p.m. on a call that a man had stabbed two people. Arriving officers found one woman lying in a pool of blood at the back door, while another woman was found on a couch next to a man who was covered with blood, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Deputies took the man, identified as 33-year-old Edward C. Robinson of Wapato, into custody, the affidavit said. Robinson’s hand was bandaged and had wounds consistent with someone whose hand slipped while using a knife to stab, the affidavit said.
Authorities have not released the victims' names at this time, but court records indicate that they were related to Robinson, the affidavit said.
A witness said he heard screaming from the house five minutes after Robinson arrived and found the one woman on the kitchen floor as Robinson stood over her with a folding knife, the affidavit said. He retreated when Robinson came toward him with the knife, the affidavit said, and Robinson then locked the door.
The witness then saw through a window Robinson stabbing the other woman as her 3-year-old child screamed, the affidavit said. The witness pulled the child out of the window and, armed with a rake, went in to the house to try to defend the other woman. Robinson hit the woman with a kitchen stool as she tried to escape, the affidavit said.
The witness went to a neighbor’s home and told her to call 911, the affidavit said.
Robinson was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and is expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Friday afternoon.